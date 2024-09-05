Twitter
Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India due to...

In 1707, the Sayyid brothers served in Aurangzeb's court. During Aurangzeb's rule, Sayyid Hassan Ali Khan and Sayyid Hussain Ali Khan, the brothers, gained more power.

Viral

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

(Image source: File image)
In India, the Mughals' rise to power and fall came about just as quickly. The Mughal Empire quickly grew under Babur and continued under Aurangzeb. They gained international recognition by commissioning a number of fascinating and spectacular buildings in India. The treasury expanded quickly. However, the Mughal Empire fell because the generations that followed Aurangzeb were unable to oversee and grow it. They made choices that ultimately brought the Mughal Sultanate to an end.
 
Farrukhsiyar, the grandson of Aurangzeb, was one of the Mughal emperors whose poor choices not only prevented India from progressing but also brought about the fall of the Mughal Sultanate. The nation was on the verge of collapse. Farrukhsiyar made a crucial choice when he decided to steer India towards ruin. He, who killed Jahandar Shah to take the throne of the Mughal Sultanate. Farrukhsiyar, who ruled from 1713 to 1719, was only a nominal emperor. The Sayyid brothers actually held the reins of power within the Mughal Empire.
 
In 1707, the Sayyid brothers served in Aurangzeb's court. During Aurangzeb's rule, Sayyid Hassan Ali Khan and Sayyid Hussain Ali Khan, the brothers, gained more power. The brothers gained so much power in the Mughal court following Aurangzeb's death that they began to make decisions in the same way as the emperors. They appointed as Mughal emperor whoever they pleased.
 
The British East India Company was given permission to trade in India in 1717 by the Mughal Emperor Farrukhsiyar. He gave them instructions to do business tax-free. The East India Company was able to grow its business in Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar without paying taxes thanks to this decree. After that, the business gave the Mughal emperor 3,000 rupees a year.
The East India Company directly benefited from the two sides' war. It began to progressively take over all of India. They ruled India for almost two centuries during that time.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
