Former Team India captain and CSK star MS Dhoni's elder sister Jayanti Gupta has played a pivotal role in shaping her brother’s extraordinary career. While Dhoni’s achievements on the cricket field have made him a household name, Jayanti’s guidance were instrumental in helping him reach those heights. Growing up in Ranchi in a middle-class family, Dhoni faced the usual parental expectations of focusing on academics and pursuing a stable career. Their father, Pan Singh Dhoni, initially wanted his son to prioritise studies over cricket. It was Jayant who intervened at this crucial juncture, convincing their father to allow Dhoni to follow his passion for cricket.

Despite her brother’s immense fame and fortune, Jayanti has always preferred to maintain a low profile. She is known for her humility and chooses to stay away from media attention, focusing instead on her own career and family. Jayanti works as an English teacher at a public school in Ranchi. Jayanti is married to Gautam Gupta, one of MS Dhoni’s oldest and closest friends from Ranchi. Gautam also played a supportive role during Dhoni’s early cricketing days.

Jayanti Gupta’s unwavering faith in her brother’s abilities and her quiet strength have been vital to Dhoni’s rise as one of cricket’s all-time greats. Her story is a reminder of the profound impact that family support can have on an individual’s life and career. While MS Dhoni continues to inspire millions with his achievements, the role of his sister Jayanti stands as a testament to the importance of belief, encouragement, and selfless love within a family.