Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive in Mumbai's posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) not only houses a range of stores and restaurants, but also an adorable four-legged creature: Mr. Jio. Named after Ambani's telecommunications firm, the fun-loving dog is loved by store owners and visitors at the mall. Dog trainer Niti Mehta has shared a video of the canine on Instagram which has become a big hit on the social media platform.

'Real star' of mall

The clip shared by Mehta starts with Mr. Jio sitting comfortably in the mall and further shows him playing around at different spots of the building. "Meet the real star of Jio World Drive today — say hi to Mr. Jio the pup at BKC!" the video was captioned.

Mr. Jio "practically lives in the mall," reads the text in the video. "He's allowed to roam around wherever he likes. He's an old man now, but has the energy of a puppy. He loves playing hide and seek. Loves getting some neck and pets," it further says.

Video widely loved

Mehta's video has received over 13,000 likes on Instagram and a flurry of love-filled comments, with many sharing their own experiences with Mr. Jio.

"Hats off to the mall management for letting this sweet soul be a part of the mall. Highly appreciated and I hope I hope more and more malls and public places give way and spaces to these speechless souls," one of the comments read.