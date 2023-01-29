Meet ‘most beautiful woman’ Supriya Annaiah, wife of Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna

supriya.perspective/Instagram

Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna faced defeat in the Australian Open mixed-doubles final on Friday (January 27). Bopanna and Sania were defeated 6-7, 2-6 by Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. The match at the Rod Laver Arena was a memorable one for Sania as it was the last match of her Grand Slam career.

Sania's son Izhaan and other close family members were present at the Melbourne Park to witness the final Grand Slam appearance of the Indian legend. Bopanna's wife and kids were also present in the stadium.

After the match, a fan posted a tweet calling Bopanna's wife as the "most beautiful woman".

Bopanna responded to the tweet and said, "I agree". The tweet has now gone viral on social media.

BOPANNA’S??? WIFE??? Is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen??? pic.twitter.com/7QjHoMEqUz — Robespierre (@brookeabeyer) January 27, 2023

After the match, Sania said, "Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals, it was 22 year ago and I couldn't think of a better person, he's my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career."

Who is Rohan Bopanna’s wife Supriya Annaiah?

Rohan Bopanna got married to Supriya Annaiah on November 25, 2012, in Coorg, Karnataka. According to reports, Bopanna and Supriya started dating each other in 2010. The couple are proud parents of a daughter named Tridha Bopanna. Supriya is a psychologist.

Supriya Annaiah is also the director of Rohan Bopanna Tennis Development Foundation, which is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).