Meet Moss Green, woman who left her job to become full-time professional mermaid

New Delhi: In a captivating and unconventional career move, a woman from England made the bold decision to leave her job as an English teacher and pursue her passion as a full-time professional mermaid in Italy. Moss Green, 33, from Torquay, Devon, relocated to Sicily in 2016 to teach English but found her calling when she witnessed a man dressed as a 'magical merman' emerging from the sea on a secluded beach. This enchanting encounter sparked a realization within Moss that mermaiding could be her new hobby—one that allowed her to venture into the realm of the mystical while enjoying solitude.

Mermaiding involves swimming while adorned with a mermaid tail, allowing Moss to feel a deeper connection with nature and the ocean. What started as a personal pastime soon transformed into a professional pursuit when Moss was offered a job in the field through Instagram. To become a professional mermaid, she underwent training to master the art of breath-holding underwater, diving techniques, and captivating tricks.

While her current income may not match what she earned as an English teacher, Moss has no regrets about her decision. She shared with Metro, "It's enough to live on, and I'm doing something I love at the end of the day—that's all that matters at the moment." The freedom and joy she experiences while mermaiding are immeasurable, and Moss intends to continue exploring this artistic form and immersing herself in the mermaiding world.

Moreover, professional mermaids like Moss also play a role in educating tourists about marine wildlife and advocating for the preservation of clean seas and beaches. Through their enchanting performances, they raise awareness and promote responsible behavior towards the environment.

As Moss embarks on this extraordinary journey, she remains open to the possibilities that the future may hold. While she acknowledges that mermaiding may not initially provide substantial financial rewards, she is captivated by the artistic expression and personal fulfillment it brings to her life. For now, Moss is content with embracing the mermaiding world and utilizing her skills to spread awareness about marine conservation, leaving the door open to whatever adventures may lie ahead.