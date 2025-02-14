Ratan Tata’s will reveals Rs 500 crore inheritance for Jamshedpur entrepreneur Mohini Mohan Dutta, sparking curiosity and controversy.

The unsealing of Ratan Tata’s will has left many people surprised. The renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, who passed away last year, reportedly left a significant part of his wealth, over Rs 500 crore to a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur named Mohini Mohan Dutta.

This revelation has sparked curiosity, as many are wondering who Dutta is and why he was chosen as a beneficiary. Even Tata’s close inner circle is reportedly confused, as only a few were aware of the deep association between the two.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta is a businessman from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He owned a travel company called Stallion, which later merged with the Taj Group of Hotels in 2024. He is also the director of TC Travel Services, which has ties with Thomas Cook.

Dutta has two daughters, and one of them worked at Tata Trusts for nine years after being an employee at Taj Hotels. His family held an 80% stake in Stallion, while the remaining shares belonged to Tata Group.

According to an Economic Times report, Dutta was a close associate of Ratan Tata for several decades. The two met when Tata was just 24 years old, still trying to establish himself in the Tata Group. Their friendship lasted for 60 years, with Dutta once stating that Tata "built me up."

A Deep Connection with Ratan Tata

Dutta was not just a business partner but also a trusted confidant. Some sources claim that he even referred to himself as Ratan Tata’s adopted son, although Tata never officially adopted anyone.

In December 2024, Dutta was an invited guest at a special event at Mumbai’s NCPA, held in memory of Ratan Tata’s birth anniversary. This further highlights his deep personal connection with the Tata family.

Controversy Over the Inheritance

The Rs 500 crore inheritance to Dutta has become a hot topic of discussion. Many are questioning why he was given such a significant portion of Tata’s wealth. Most of Ratan Tata’s fortune was allocated to charitable trusts, with the only other major beneficiary being his half-sister, who has also decided to donate her share to charity.

While some are speculating about the reasons behind this decision, others see it as proof of a long-standing friendship that remained out of the public eye. Whatever the case, Mohini Mohan Dutta’s name is now at the center of a major discussion surrounding the legacy of Ratan Tata.