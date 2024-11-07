Srivastava, whose father was a station master, developed a talent for forgery early in life, initially withdrawing money from local accounts by copying signatures.

This is the tale of Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava, widely known as India’s "Natwarlal," one of the country's most infamous con artists who deceived people without any violence, relying purely on his wit and cunning. Born in Bihar, he became famous for “selling” the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, and even Rashtrapati Bhawan to unsuspecting buyers by posing as a government official and using expertly forged documents.

Srivastava, whose father was a station master, developed a talent for forgery early in life, initially withdrawing money from local accounts by copying signatures. His trickery soon caught his family’s attention, leading him to flee to Calcutta to avoid exposure. Over time, his skills and daring only grew, and he became notorious for escaping custody, managing to break out of prison ten times despite being pursued by police forces across multiple states.

His cons were bold enough to rival the legendary Victor Lustig, who famously sold the Eiffel Tower. Srivastava would convince tourists that they were buying a piece of Indian history, using his charm and talent for imitation to carry off these scams repeatedly. Despite numerous arrests and charges, he consistently slipped through the authorities’ fingers, becoming an enduring legend in Indian criminal history.

There is mystery surrounding his final years, with reports suggesting he passed away in 1996, while some say he might have lived until 2009. Regardless of the exact date, the legacy of “Natwarlal” continues to fascinate, making him a figure of intrigue in India’s folklore of master tricksters.