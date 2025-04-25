Amid Sajal Malik's alleged MMS leak, Minahil Malik has yet again come into the news, as in October 2024, her alleged MMS-format video with her boyfriend leaked online. It was never confirmed if the video was authentic, however, the incident still managed to capture attention.

Pakistani social media influencer Sajal Malik, who is well-known in the online world for her TikTok videos, has been grabbing headlines since her alleged private video went viral on social media. The MMS reportedly showed Sajal Malik in an inappropriate situation. There is no confirmation about the authenticity of the video as yet but many believe that it features her. Sajal Malik has yet to release any statement about the controversy or the alleged leak. Amid this, an old controversy is currently going viral on social media about another Pakistani TikToker, Minahil Malik.

Minahil Malik is a popular name in Pakistan's social media world, who has amassed a strong following through her videos on TikTok and Instagram. She also works with several brands via paid partnerships and is the brand ambassador of a salon located in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Minahil Malik has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and also a similar following on TikTok. Her dance, makeup, and lip-syncing videos to Bollywood songs are all the rage among her fans.

Amid Sajal Malik's alleged MMS leak, Minahil Malik has yet again come into the news, as in October 2024, her alleged MMS-format video with her boyfriend leaked online. It was never confirmed if the video was authentic, however, the incident still managed to capture attention, with Minahil Malik's name trending on social media. Many users believed that the leak was nothing but a publicity stunt, but her fans supported her during this challenging time.

The controversy blew up so quickly that Minahil Malik decided to distance herself from social media. In a goodbye note, she wrote, "It was not easy for me, but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care."

Recently, another video featuring a woman resembling Minahil went viral on social media, but this time, instead of remaining silent, Minahil Malik immediately called out the ‘fake’ viral video, denying any connection to it.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Minahil Malik also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), hoping for the ones responsible to be identified and held accountable.

