Meet the woman who spends Rs 70 lakh in shopping daily, her husband is...

Soudi/Instagram

We often see people spend lavishly on trips, or food, or shopping excursions, however, today we will tell you about a woman who spends close to Rs 70 lakh in one day for shopping. According to a report in the Daily Star, a woman, identified as Soudi, likes to spend her husband's money as a hobby. Soudi resides in Dubai with her husband.

Soudi was quoted as saying, "We usually spend anything from £3,600 to £72,000 depending on Jamal’s (her husband) mood, in one shopping spree." Soudi also said that her favourite designers are Dior and her husband's is Hermes.

Soudi often also posts photos and videos from her luxury holidays and getaways to expensive resorts and islands. Soudi said that she is a rich housewife from Dubai and has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The couple loves matching cars and Jamal has also gifted Soudi a Birkin bag and two cars.

Talking to Cover Real Life, Soudi said she only likes designer clothes and bags and that she easily spends Rs 14-15 lakh on every trip. One of her recent trips, which was to the Maldives, cost them Rs 12.78 lakh. “We both love the Maldives, and we go to London every few months: we just got back from Seychelles. We want to go to Japan next," Soudi said.

Soudi and Jamal truly live an exciting life. Soudi said that she loves manicures and each of them costs around Rs 63,000. "I love surprises, so I love it when Jamal books out the restaurant just for us, at a cost of £1,080 (around Rs 96,000), and sends me what to wear that night, and he always ends the night with a surprise gift," she added.

For the unversed, Soudi was born in Sussex and her husband Jamal is a rich man from Saudi Arabia. She moved to Dubai when she was six years old and met her husband at a University in Dubai. After four weddings, the two tied the nuptial knot and have been married for two years now.