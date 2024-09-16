Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

Twitter
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

Sakshi Malik, Aman Sehrawat, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League; WFI says…

DNA Verified: Viral videos of helicopter being attacked in Myanmar wrongly circulated as of Manipur

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...
Sunita Williams with family
As NASA astronaut Sunita Williams potentially faces an extended stay in space due to Boeing Starliner's technical hiccups, her husband, Michael J. Williams, remains a picture of calm. With the situation raising eyebrows and the spotlight focused on Sunita's extraordinary career, who exactly is the man supporting her from Earth?

Michael J. Williams, a federal Marshal, might not seek the limelight, but his role in Sunita Williams' life is anything but ordinary. Serving in the U.S. Marshals Service, Michael upholds the law and ensures judicial protection. His professional life, steeped in discipline and risk management, contrasts sharply with his wife’s space adventures. However, Michael’s background as a former helicopter captain complements his understanding of the challenges Sunita faces in her extraordinary career.

Sunita and Michael’s love story is a fascinating tale of camaraderie turned romance. Their paths first crossed in 1987 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where Sunita was serving as a military helicopter pilot. Their shared experiences and mutual respect evolved into a deep bond, culminating in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. Despite Sunita’s fame, Michael prefers to keep their personal life away from public scrutiny.

Michael’s support for Sunita extends beyond their personal life. Reportedly practicing Hinduism, he aligns with Sunita’s spiritual beliefs. During her missions, Sunita has carried significant religious artifacts—such as the Bhagavad Gita, symbols of Om, and images of Lord Shiva—demonstrating her spiritual connection in space. This shared faith is a cornerstone of their relationship, further solidified by Sunita’s receipt of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award in recognition of her Indian heritage.

Though the couple has no biological children, Sunita has expressed a desire to adopt a girl from Ahmedabad, India. Their family also includes their beloved pets: a Jack Russell terrier named Gorby, who appeared on “Dog Whisperer,” and three other dogs—Gunner, Bailey, and Rotor. These pets are an integral part of their life, showcasing their shared love for animals.

