Meet man who runs a Rs 253 crore garment export empire while living a lavish yet low-key life.

When we think of the Kapoor family, our minds usually go straight to Bollywood — from legendary actor Raj Kapoor to current superstar Ranbir Kapoor. But there’s one member of the family who stays away from the spotlight and quietly runs a very successful business — Bharat Sahni. He’s married to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir’s sister) and is the brother-in-law of Ranbir Kapoor. While Riddhima has recently stepped into the limelight with her appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, Bharat continues to shine behind the scenes in the world of business.

What Does Bharat Sahni Do?

Bharat is the Managing Director of WearWell India, a top garment export company based in Delhi. The company earns around Rs 253 crore a year and supplies clothes to major international brands like Zara, Mango, Marks & Spencer, and Forever 21. He joined the company in 2002 and focused on marketing and merchandising. Thanks to his leadership, the company now produces over five lakh garments a month.

His education journey took him from Modern School in Delhi to the United States, where he studied Finance and Marketing at Saint Mary’s College of California and Business Management at Ohio State University. This strong academic background helped him make smart business decisions and grow his company.

A Stylish Life With Riddhima

Bharat and Riddhima live in a luxurious mansion in Delhi. Their home is elegant and modern, filled with stylish furniture, a home gym, chandeliers, and even a marble bar. The couple shares a love for fitness, Bharat follows a strict workout routine, and Riddhima is into yoga. Their home even has space for their daughter Samara’s play area and a piano!

Bond With The Kapoor Family

Even though he avoids the media, Bharat is very close to the Kapoor family. He is often seen at private family events with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others, but he prefers to keep things low-key.

How Rich Is Bharat Sahni?

With his company’s large turnover and lavish lifestyle, Bharat’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore. He owns luxury cars, lives in a high-end home, and enjoys vacations with his family. Yet, he stays grounded and focused on work.

The Man Behind the Empire

Bharat Sahni proves that you don’t need to be a movie star to live a glamorous life. He’s hardworking, stylish, and values family above all. As his wife Riddhima explores the entertainment world, Bharat continues to grow his empire quietly and confidently.