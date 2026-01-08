FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, goes past Babar Azam with unprecedented youth cricket feat

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside

Ahead of Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, Yash's old statement about Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani goes viral: 'I didn't like...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

She stepped down from the role soon after Meesho made its IPO debut in December 2025, which was among India’s larger technology listings. Following her exit, Meesho's stock experienced a 5% decline.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a rather surprising development, Megha Agarwal, Chief Experience Officer at e-commerce major Meesho, quit after six years of service in the company. Though the reason for Agarwal's exit hasn't been disclosed, the news hit strongly as it comes at a time when Meesho is adjusting to being an initial public offering (IPO) listed company.

Who is Megha Agarwal?

Hailing from Delhi, Megha attended the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where she earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering (Power) between 2004 and 2008. She later moved abroad for her MBA at INSEAD (2011–2012). Before joining Meesho, she worked with A T Kearney Consulting (India) and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India). In FY25, Agarwal received aggregate compensation of Rs 2.29 crore, which included an annual variable pay of Rs 9.4 lakh for FY24, paid in FY25. Reportedly, she is married to Ankit Agarwal, who is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the fintech company Navi.

Megha has been associated with Meesho for over 6 years, having joined the company in 2019. During her tenure, she held multiple roles, including chief of staff, vice president and general manager - user growth, and CXO-growth, before she assumed the CXO (Business) role in October 2023. She stepped down from the role soon after Meesho made its IPO debut in December 2025, which was among India’s larger technology listings. Following her exit, Meesho's stock experienced a 5% decline.

About Meesho

Meesho was founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. Operated by Fashnear Technologies Private Limited, the  Indian e-commerce company is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company has transitioned from a social reselling platform to a large-scale horizontal marketplace. The company became a publicly traded company on December 10, 2025, listing on the BSE and NSE at a 45–46% premium over its issue price of Rs 111. As of January 8, 2026, the company’s market capitalisation is approximately Rs 74,391 crore. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe
Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla
Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train in Mumbai's Kurla
US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...
US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to
Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...
Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement