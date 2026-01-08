Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

She stepped down from the role soon after Meesho made its IPO debut in December 2025, which was among India’s larger technology listings. Following her exit, Meesho's stock experienced a 5% decline.

In a rather surprising development, Megha Agarwal, Chief Experience Officer at e-commerce major Meesho, quit after six years of service in the company. Though the reason for Agarwal's exit hasn't been disclosed, the news hit strongly as it comes at a time when Meesho is adjusting to being an initial public offering (IPO) listed company.

Who is Megha Agarwal?



Hailing from Delhi, Megha attended the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where she earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering (Power) between 2004 and 2008. She later moved abroad for her MBA at INSEAD (2011–2012). Before joining Meesho, she worked with A T Kearney Consulting (India) and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India). In FY25, Agarwal received aggregate compensation of Rs 2.29 crore, which included an annual variable pay of Rs 9.4 lakh for FY24, paid in FY25. Reportedly, she is married to Ankit Agarwal, who is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the fintech company Navi.

Megha has been associated with Meesho for over 6 years, having joined the company in 2019. During her tenure, she held multiple roles, including chief of staff, vice president and general manager - user growth, and CXO-growth, before she assumed the CXO (Business) role in October 2023. She stepped down from the role soon after Meesho made its IPO debut in December 2025, which was among India’s larger technology listings. Following her exit, Meesho's stock experienced a 5% decline.



About Meesho



Meesho was founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. Operated by Fashnear Technologies Private Limited, the Indian e-commerce company is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company has transitioned from a social reselling platform to a large-scale horizontal marketplace. The company became a publicly traded company on December 10, 2025, listing on the BSE and NSE at a 45–46% premium over its issue price of Rs 111. As of January 8, 2026, the company’s market capitalisation is approximately Rs 74,391 crore.