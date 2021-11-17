Meet Meethika Dwivedi, 16, whose hilarious videos have taken social media by storm

The coronavirus-induced lockdown opened up a new platform for a lot of people who were good at creating content but didn't find enough time to do it. One such influencer is Lucknow-based Meethika Dwivedi who may be 16-years-old but has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account, thanks to her hilarious and relatable content.

Meethika, who started on Instagram by making short reels, now has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing app. What makes Meethika stand out from other creators is her thick Uttar Pradesh accent which is loved by her fans and her relatable, everyday content about friends, family members, or social situations.

Take a look at some of her viral videos here.

Meethika Dwivedi's increasing popularity is such that not only the normal public but celebrities also can't get enough of her funny videos. Meethika's 2 million followers on Instagram also include celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yashraj Mukhate, among others.

Recently, Meethika had also visited Mumbai and met with Arbaaz Khan. Meethika shared several photos of her time in the city on Instagram. She recently had also had an Instagram live session with Aparshakti Khurana.

With her rising popularity and her videos, several collaborations and paid promotions are also a part of Meethika's content which is quite visible on her social media feed.

Apart from some of Bollywood superstars, Meethika is also followed by many other famous influencers like Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Dolly Singh, Komal Pandey, Rashami Desai, and Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey, actor Nirahua among others.