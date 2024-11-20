Mathira Mohammad, better known as Mathira, is a Zimbabwe-born Pakistani model, TV host, singer, and actress.

Mathira Khan, a popular Pakistani influencer and entertainer, has found herself at the centre of controversy after alleged explicit videos, claimed to involve her, surfaced online. The videos, which remain unverified, have sparked uproar on social media. Mathira, however, has strongly denied the allegations, stating that her name and images are being used maliciously to create fake content aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mathira expressed her frustration, writing, "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures to add fake stuff. Please have some shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense." She further emphasised that the videos are fabricated and called for an end to the baseless targeting of public figures.

Who is Mathira Khan?

Mathira Mohammad, better known as Mathira, is a Zimbabwe-born Pakistani model, TV host, singer, and actress. She moved to Pakistan with her family due to political unrest in Zimbabwe and went on to become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

With over 2 million followers on Instagram and 59,000 on X, Mathira has a significant online presence. She married Pakistani singer Farran J. Mirza in 2014, and the couple shares a son, Aahil Rizvi. However, they divorced in 2018.

Other influencers in similar scandals

Mathira’s case follows a troubling trend of private video leaks involving Pakistani influencers.

Minahil Malik: A TikTok star who faced backlash after an alleged private video surfaced online. Malik denied the video's authenticity and filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Imsha Rehman: Another TikTok star accused of leaking her own video for attention. She later deactivated her social media accounts, calling the criticism too much to handle.