Meet man who lives without money and technology, finds inspiration in Gandhiji

Mark Boyle, also known as 'The Moneyless Man', is an Irish writer who has been living without money since November 2008 and without modern technology since 2016.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Most people want to earn handsomely and lead a comfortable and luxurious life. However, in this article, we will talk about a man who has lived completely off money since 2008. 

Mark Boyle, also known as 'The Moneyless Man', is an Irish writer, who writes regularly for the British newspaper The Guardian, and has written about his experiences of living without money since November 2008 and living without modern technology since 2016 in a couple of books.

Mark Boyle was born in 1979 in Ireland. He has a degree in Business from the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology. He moved to the UK in 2002. He had a well-paying job in Bristol.

However, it was in 2007 when one night changed his thinking. He was sitting in a houseboat and talking to people about philosophy. During this time, he realised that money was the rootcause of all problems. It was then that he decided that he would have to take a resolution himself not to earn and spend money.

Mark sold his expensive houseboat and started living in an old caravan without money. Initially, he faced problems, but he gave up tea, coffee and other conveniences.

He now uses only what he receives from nature. He says that since then neither has he fallen ill nor does he need protection. He has also made many friends. He has also given up technology completely and he says that instead of his old life, he thinks about the future.

Boyle has often cited that during the final year of his degree, he had watched the film 'Gandhi', about the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and how the moment that changed his life

