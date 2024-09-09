Twitter
'They tried to…': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents accuse police of...

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, is winning hearts with THIS gesture... WATCH

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...

Tamannaah Bhatia calls South movies more ‘rooted’ than Bollywood films: 'They are not trying to...'

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, is winning hearts with THIS gesture... WATCH

An Indian billionaire is winning hearts all over the internet for his special gesture towards his fan.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, is winning hearts with THIS gesture... WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
A video of LuLu group chairman Yusuff Ali is again winning hearts all over the internet for his humble gesture towards a fan. 

UAE-based Rasa Chandrasekharan Puthuruthy shared  a video on her Instagram handle, revealing how she came across the business tycoon who was walking through a shopping complex with a small entourage, including two security guards.

 

 

The video features Puthuruthy spotting the Indian billionaire and rushing up to him to get a selfie. Noticing her eagarness, the 'humble' billionaire then stops and poses with the girl. 

"Wonderfully Happy To met a humble Billionaire whose Actions speaks louder than His words. May Aalh Bless Him abuduntly with Good Health and Happiness. Humanity is a blessing and Dignity and Yousuff Bhai is really Our Best Pride", the video was captioned. 

The video has garnered around 22,840 likes on Instagram. Several users commended the gesture and praised Yusuff Ali for his special gesture. 

"What a man!" a user wrote.

"The most loved person in my life," another commented. 

Who is Yusuff Ali?

Born on November 15, 1955, in the village of Nattika in Thrissur district, Kerala, Yusuff Ali always aspired to be an employer himself rather than work for others. 

He completed his early schooling at St. Xavier's High School in Karanchira and later earned a diploma in Business Management and Administration (MBA). Later, the 68-year-old left for Abu Dhabi in 1973 to join his uncle's small distribution business.

In 1990, Ali's career took a giant leap when he launched the first LuLu hypermarket, a strategic move amid the rapidly changing retail landscape in the UAE. Later, he also expanded the LuLu group, as a result of which, the firm now boasts an annual turnover of Rs 800 crores. 

LuLu group is primarily for its hypermarkets and large grocery stores. Moreover, the net worth of Yusuff Ali stands at Rs 65,150 crore, making him one of the most recognised persons in the business world. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
