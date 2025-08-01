Meet man, world's richest youtuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...

The world’s richest YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the popular name MrBeast has set a record by becoming the first content creator to achieve more than 400 million subscribers on his YouTube’s main channel. MrBeast’s net worth is USD 1 billion and he is YouTube’s youngest self-billionaire.

The world’s richest YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the popular name MrBeast has set a record by becoming the first content creator to achieve more than 400 million subscribers on his YouTube’s main channel. Forbes report said that YouTube’s biggest content creator achieved this feat on June 1, 2025, which has solidified his position as the most influential digital creator globally. This feat was celebrated by YouTube in a unique way as it presented the YouTuber with a custom-made Play Button trophy, a first to be specially designed for anyone.

The award was presented to him by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. MrBeast shared a photo of him receiving the award from the CEO on his social media handles.

Last year in May MrBeast had challenged T-Series, India’s biggest music company, CEO to a boxing match as the world’s richest YouTuber and India’s most subscribed YouTube channel were close to narrowing the gap in subscribers. At the time, MrBeast boasted 258,320, 114 subscribers and T-Series had 265,000,000 subscribers and the two were only 6,679, subscribers apart. The two were involved in a playful match.

Fans appreciated his ever-growing success but also created controversy online over the design of the trophy. Some of the users called it “AI-generated” by its looks. This controversy has led to questioning YouTube’s uniqueness in its awards and losing attention from the first such achievement by a YouTuber.

Who is MrBeast?

The 27-year-old digital behemoth is only a little over a decade old when he started posting Let’s Play videos and random stunts from his home in Kansas in 2012. At the time, Donaldson was a teenager at the time, who was wholly interested in gaming and YouTube, and was excited to enter the viral world. His initial hundreds of videos did not receive any views. However, a turning point came in 2017 when he posted a weird video that saw him counting to 100,000 aloud for hours. This viral video made him a big hit.

What makes him YouTube’s biggest is his strategy. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he said that for the first five years he did not do much on the platform but researched how the YouTube algorithm works. “I would Uber Eats food and then sit on my computer all day just studying s*** nonstop,” he said.

MrBeast net worth

His business comes from: content creation, merchandising, Feastables, MrBeast Burger, philanthropy, and Beast Games, an Amazon Prime Video show. MrBeast’s net worth is USD 1 billion and he is YouTube’s youngest self-billionaire.