Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

This man holds the record for the longest single space mission, spending 437.7 consecutive days aboard the Mir space station.

World record for spending longest time in space: Sunita Williams, an American astronaut, faced a unique challenge recently when she had to extend her time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to unforeseen technical issues with her spacecraft. Her situation brought renewed attention to the experiences of astronauts who have spent extended periods in space. Among them, one notable figure stands out for his extraordinary achievement: Dr. Valeri Vladimirovich Polyakov.

Dr. Valeri Polyakov, born on April 27, 1942, in Tula, USSR, initially went by the name Valeri Ivanovich Korshunov. After being adopted by his step-father in 1957, he changed his name. He completed his education at Tula Secondary School No. 4 in 1959 before pursuing higher education in medicine. Polyakov graduated from the I M Sechenov First Moscow Medical Institute with a doctorate and further specialized in astronautics medicine at the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems (IMBP) in Moscow. His interest in space medicine was sparked in 1964, following the historic spaceflight of Dr. Boris Yegorov, the first physician in space.

Polyakov’s journey into space began when he was selected as a cosmonaut on March 22, 1972. He underwent extensive training to provide medical support, including surgical assistance, during space missions. His first spaceflight took place on August 29, 1988, aboard Soyuz TM-6, where he spent 240 days aboard the Mir space station. During this mission, he conducted important research on the effects of microgravity on the human body.

On January 8, 1994, Polyakov embarked on another mission, this time aboard Soyuz TM-18. He spent an astonishing 437.7 consecutive days in space, setting a world record that remains unbeaten. During this extended stay, he orbited the Earth 7,075 times and traveled over 186 million miles. His research included medical, physiological, and hygiene studies, contributing significantly to international space medicine projects.

Dr. Polyakov retired from the Russian space program on June 1, 1995, with a total of 678.69 days in space, a record at the time. As of 2007, he ranked third in total space time, following Sergei Krikalev and Sergei Avdeyev. Today, he serves as the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Public Health in Moscow, overseeing medical care for long-term space missions and continuing to promote international collaboration in space medicine.

Polyakov’s contributions extend beyond his space missions. He has been involved in several international space science missions and is a member of various esteemed space organizations. His extensive research and publications on space life sciences and medical support have made a lasting impact on space exploration and the understanding of human health in space.

