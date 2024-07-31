Twitter
Meet man whose one post on X exposed trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, know what was written by him

His claim has opened a Pandora’s box, sparking debates about the credibility and transparency of India’s civil service examinations

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

Meet man whose one post on X exposed trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, know what was written by him
Vaibhav Kokat has caught the nation’s attention casting a spotlight on trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar
A single tweet from Vaibhav Kokat has caught the nation’s attention casting a spotlight on trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Once a relatively unknown figure, Kokat's exposé has set off a firestorm of controversy surrounding the integrity of the UPSC selection process.

Vaibhav Kokat, a former PR professional and a resident of Beed district in Maharashtra, is known for his vocal stance on social and political issues. His active presence on X (formerly Twitter) has garnered him around 30,000 followers, but it was one particular post that drove him into the national limelight. Kokat’s tweet pointed to alleged irregularities in Khedkar’s selection process, raising serious questions about the practices of both central and state administrations.

The tweet revealed that Puja Khedkar, whose father is a retired IAS officer, allegedly used fraudulent disability certificates to pass the UPSC exam and secure her position. This claim has opened a Pandora’s box, sparking debates about the credibility and transparency of India’s civil service examinations.

Reports further state that Khedkar was found using unauthorised blue and amber lights on her private Audi car, which has now been seized by Pune Police. Violating the Motor Vehicles Act, she also had a red and blue beacon and a VIP number plate, with 'Maharashtra Government' illegally inscribed on the car. The vehicle was fined Rs 26,000 for 21 traffic violations, adding fuel to the already blazing controversy.

Kokat’s revelations have prompted a broader discussion about systemic issues within the UPSC selection process and the effectiveness of state administrations. The case of Puja Khedkar has not only highlighted potential loopholes but has also raised alarms about the integrity of future civil servants.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has now taken decisive action, cancelling Khedkar's selection as a trainee IAS officer and barring her from future entrance exams. The UPSC's statement revealed that Khedkar had fraudulently attempted the exam beyond the permissible limit by falsifying her identity, leading to her disqualification.

As the debate rages on, the focus remains on ensuring that such anomalies are addressed, and the sanctity of the UPSC examination process is upheld. Vaibhav Kokat’s role as a whistleblower has sparked a crucial conversation that could lead to significant reforms in India’s bureaucracy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
