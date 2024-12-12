The official Instagram account of Bungalow shared a video capturing the Ambanis’ visit. The duo was welcomed with a stunning rose and Ganga jal backdrop, while the team recreated the Reliance logo using marigold flowers. In the clip, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani can be seen lighting Diwali candles alongside the chef, adding a festive touch to their visit.

Chef Vikas Khanna, who has earned eight Michelin stars over his four-decade career, opened Bungalow in March 2023. The restaurant has already received significant recognition, including the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award, which celebrates eateries offering exceptional food at reasonable prices. According to Chef Khanna, the restaurant is a tribute to his late sister, Radhika Khanna, a fashion designer who passed away in 2022.

Despite its recent opening, Bungalow has already served over 1 lakh guests and was named one of the top 14 new restaurants by The New York Times. However, the chef has set a unique closing timeline for the restaurant—exactly nine years and three months from its launch. Khanna revealed that he wasn’t planning to open another restaurant after his previous one, Junoon. But Bungalow was a promise he made to his sister, and he is determined to fulfill it.

Bungalow has attracted several notable names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Sara Jessica Parker, among others. Chef Khanna insists he doesn’t plan to expand Bungalow to other locations, believing its exclusivity is key. “People come here for the experience,” he says, sharing how the restaurant has inspired people from all over the world.

Khanna, who started his journey selling aachar and bhatura in Amritsar, reflects on his remarkable achievements, calling them a miracle.

