Meet ex-Microsoft, Amazon techie retired at 39 with a saving of Rs...here’s how he did it

A lot of us dream of retiring before turning 50 but to be able to make it a reality is not something that everyone can do. However, one individual has not only made this possible but also succeeded in it brilliantly with a massive amount of savings.

A former techie with Amazon and Microsoft, Jamal Robinson has successfully retired at 39 after accumulating a fortune of $3.5 million (about Rs 30 crore). What made it possible for him to achieve such a big feat is his dedicated savings of almost 90% of his salary. He had earlier planned to retire at the age of 45 but he was able to do so six years before his target.

A vision turned reality

As Robinson belonged to a financially instable family, he had made up his mind on thriftiness early on. This led him to start working at the age of 14 as a church janitor and continued working while studying computer engineering at college.

After he graduated, he started his tech career in the energy sector, then transitioned to software development, where his expertise and strong work ethic propelled him to leadership roles in top tech companies.

His salary increased dramatically over the years, starting from $41,000 (about Rs 35 lakh) annually to over $1 million (about Rs 8.6 crore). Even though he earned big, he did not stop saving from his salary and infact increasing his savings at various stages starting from 30% to 90%. “I knew that accelerated my goal to ultimately retire,” he told CNBC Make It.

When Robinson left his job, he was a top expert in generative AI, a rapidly growing field with high-paying opportunities. Despite potentially giving up a seven-figure salary, he prioritized achieving financial independence and retiring on his own terms, acknowledging that others might think his decision was crazy.