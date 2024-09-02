Meet man, who worked as delivery boy for 2 years, served burgers; one video changed his life, made him fashion model

Sahil Singh’s journey from a Swiggy delivery partner to a professional fashion model has touched the hearts of many, becoming a symbol of hope for those chasing their dreams. His incredible transformation, shared in a viral Instagram video, is a story of determination and ambition.

Before stepping into the spotlight, Sahil held various jobs. He spent two years working as a delivery agent for Swiggy, a year as a chef at a Burger King outlet in Maharashtra, and eight months as an employee at a grocery store. Despite the challenges of these demanding roles, Sahil never gave up on his dreams.

The turning point came when Sahil decided to pursue modelling, a field that had always fascinated him. His dedication and hard work quickly paid off, leading to several modelling assignments.

Sahil’s Instagram video, detailing his journey from “delivery boy to sales executive to model,” has deeply resonated with viewers. The video’s caption emphasises his progression, while the comments section is filled with supportive messages from those inspired by his story.

Sahil Singh’s rise from humble beginnings to a successful modelling career is a testament to the power of determination and self-belief. His story inspires many, proving that with dedication and hard work, dreams can become reality.