VIRAL

Meet man who won his divorce case without paying alimony, here's how

Instead of hiring a lawyer, the man decided to represent himself in court.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Meet man who won his divorce case without paying alimony, here's how

In recent times, there have been many divorce cases that involved massive alimony and maintenance cheques. One such case has come to light, but guess what, who would have thought that the separation would actually change the narrative of divorce?

What is the matter?

A post on Reddit has been circulating massively-- where a man managed to secure a divorce without paying alimony.

According to the post shared on Reddit by itachi_senpai1, the man was entangled in multiple legal cases by his wife: Section 498A (dowry harassment), Domestic Violence, and CrPC 125 (maintenance).

Instead of hiring a lawyer, the man decided to represent himself in court. “He didn’t hire a lawyer. He represented himself and got both the DV and maintenance dismissed. No maintenance was granted,” the post read.

What happened to the settlement?

Initially, the wife had allegedly demanded Rs 70 lakh as the settlement. Later, the amount dropped to 35 lakh and then 30 lakh within a year. The man stood firm and counteroffered Rs 1 lakh as a settlement.

''Initially wife's demands of settlement were 70 lakhs, which reduced to 35 lakhs in 1 year. My guy laughed so hard in mediation on hearing 35 lakhs that his wife instantly dropped to 30 lakhs. He still laughed hard and gave a counteroffer of 1 lakh,'' the post read.

Finally, after 3 long years, the wife's advocate approached with for mutual divorce, involving no alimony or maintenance, the man agreed and accepted the proposal.

Man celebrated his divorce

According to the post, the man celebrated his divorce with friends and coworkers with a divorce-themed cake.

Since the post went viral, many users shared their thoughts on this.

What social media users are saying?

One user said, ''As a man going through a divorce myself, I hope I get the same result as your friend did. Congrats to him.''

Another user wrote, ''The court always agrees if you can ‘politely’ dismantle the opposite lawyer and the judge’s logic and arguments.''

A third user commented, ''Seems easy on paper. The judges have a bad attitude and mentality. They think if divorce happens, the man has to pay the woman no matter what.''

Also read: 'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
