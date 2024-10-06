Twitter
Meet man who went to US for job, studied at IIT Kanpur, later became a monk at 30 because...

Mahan Maharaj is an IIT Kanpur alumnus and accomplished mathematician who later chose a spiritual path as a monk.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Meet man who went to US for job, studied at IIT Kanpur, later became a monk at 30 because...
Every year, countless students work tirelessly to achieve high marks in their studies, all in pursuit of their dreams of becoming engineers. For many, this journey begins after completing their class 12 exams, as they strive to gain admission to prestigious colleges and institutes, particularly the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The IIT entrance exam, known as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), is notoriously challenging. Those who pass are often rewarded with excellent job offers in India and abroad, allowing them to achieve significant success in their careers.

However, not everyone follows the traditional path after graduating from IIT. Some individuals choose to pursue their passions, even if it means taking a completely different direction in life. One such remarkable person is Mahan Maharaj, who was born Mahan Mitra in 1968. After clearing the IIT exam, he became a monk, opting for a life devoted to spirituality over a high-paying career.

Mahan Maharaj is an accomplished Indian mathematician and monk of the Ramakrishna Order. He currently holds a position as a Professor of Mathematics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. His expertise lies in various mathematical fields, including hyperbolic geometry, geometric group theory, low-dimensional topology, and complex geometry.

He began his educational journey at St. Xavier’s Collegiate School in Calcutta, where he excelled in his studies. After achieving an impressive All India Rank of 67 in the JEE, he secured a spot at IIT Kanpur. Initially, Mahan planned to study electrical engineering, but his passion for mathematics led him to switch majors. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Mathematics from IIT Kanpur in 1992.

Following his graduation, Mahan Mj pursued a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. After completing his doctorate, he briefly worked at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai in 1998. He later became a Professor of Mathematics and served as Dean of Research at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda University until 2015.

In a significant life decision, Mahan Mj chose to become a monk of the Ramakrishna Order in 1998, turning down lucrative job offers. Despite the contrast between his academic achievements and monastic life, he finds fulfillment in both areas. Fluent in English, Hindi, and Bengali, he also understands Tamil, having lived in southern India. Reflecting on his journey, Mahan Maharaj expressed, “I am enjoying being a monk as much as I enjoy my mathematics,” highlighting his contentment in blending spirituality with intellectual pursuits. His story serves as an inspiration, illustrating that success can take many forms beyond traditional career paths.

