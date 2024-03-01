Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

Favored heir Dara Shikoh faced betrayal from siblings, notably Aurangzeb, who seized the throne, imprisoned Shahjahan, and ordered Dara's execution.

In a tragic tale reminiscent of the ruthless power struggles that defined the era of the Mughal Empire, the story of Shahjahan and his sons unfolds with a chilling narrative of betrayal and ambition.

The corridors of Mughal history echo with tales of unchecked power and familial discord. Shahjahan, consumed by the intoxicating allure of kingship, did not hesitate to spill the blood of his own kin to ascend the throne. Such was the grip of power that it clouded the judgment of many within the Sultanate, leading to a lineage stained with treachery and violence.

Among Shahjahan's progeny, his affection for his eldest son, Dara Shikoh, knew no bounds. Dara was the apple of his father's eye, shielded from the rigors of military life while his siblings bore the weight of responsibilities. Shahjahan envisioned a legacy where Dara's name would be etched in golden letters, a beacon of glory for future generations. However, this preference ignited resentment among Shahjahan's other sons – Aurangzeb, Murad, and Shah Shuja.

Driven by insatiable ambition, Aurangzeb conspired with his brothers to eliminate obstacles to his ascension. Shahjahan, weakened and ailing, found himself imprisoned by his own flesh and blood, while Dara faced cunning schemes aimed at his downfall. What ensued was a brutal struggle for supremacy, culminating in Aurangzeb's ruthless usurpation of the throne and Dara's subsequent imprisonment and demise.

Accounts from historical texts paint a grim picture of Dara Shikoh's final days. Shackled and disheveled, he was brought to Delhi, his once radiant visage now a mere shadow of its former glory. Aurangzeb's decree sealed Dara's fate, as executioners swiftly ended his life, denying him even the dignity of a proper burial. Dara Shikoh's body was laid to rest in Humayun's tomb, clad in the same tattered garments he wore in captivity, a poignant symbol of shattered dreams and lost aspirations.

In a cruel twist of fate, Dara's final resting place mirrored that of his predecessors, Akbar's sons Daniyal and Murad, entombed beneath the same dome. The legacy of Shahjahan and his sons serves as a cautionary tale, a stark reminder of the perilous allure of power and the devastating consequences of familial betrayal in the annals of history.