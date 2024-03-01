Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

New ‘cooking contest’ scam can steal your Facebook account, here’s everything you need to know

Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Nita Ambani reveals idea behind festivities, says 'wanted it...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

Viral video: Man puts his hand inside lion's mouth, internet is shocked

10 highest run scorers in T20 cricket who never hit century

Rare, unseen childhood photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 

Meet woman who Mughal emperor Aurangzeb fell in love with

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Meet actress who was born in Dubai, became dentist, is married to star India cricketer, earns in crores, net worth is..

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

This actor to play villain in Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park? Here’s what we know

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

Favored heir Dara Shikoh faced betrayal from siblings, notably Aurangzeb, who seized the throne, imprisoned Shahjahan, and ordered Dara's execution.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a tragic tale reminiscent of the ruthless power struggles that defined the era of the Mughal Empire, the story of Shahjahan and his sons unfolds with a chilling narrative of betrayal and ambition.

The corridors of Mughal history echo with tales of unchecked power and familial discord. Shahjahan, consumed by the intoxicating allure of kingship, did not hesitate to spill the blood of his own kin to ascend the throne. Such was the grip of power that it clouded the judgment of many within the Sultanate, leading to a lineage stained with treachery and violence.

Among Shahjahan's progeny, his affection for his eldest son, Dara Shikoh, knew no bounds. Dara was the apple of his father's eye, shielded from the rigors of military life while his siblings bore the weight of responsibilities. Shahjahan envisioned a legacy where Dara's name would be etched in golden letters, a beacon of glory for future generations. However, this preference ignited resentment among Shahjahan's other sons – Aurangzeb, Murad, and Shah Shuja.

Driven by insatiable ambition, Aurangzeb conspired with his brothers to eliminate obstacles to his ascension. Shahjahan, weakened and ailing, found himself imprisoned by his own flesh and blood, while Dara faced cunning schemes aimed at his downfall. What ensued was a brutal struggle for supremacy, culminating in Aurangzeb's ruthless usurpation of the throne and Dara's subsequent imprisonment and demise.

Accounts from historical texts paint a grim picture of Dara Shikoh's final days. Shackled and disheveled, he was brought to Delhi, his once radiant visage now a mere shadow of its former glory. Aurangzeb's decree sealed Dara's fate, as executioners swiftly ended his life, denying him even the dignity of a proper burial. Dara Shikoh's body was laid to rest in Humayun's tomb, clad in the same tattered garments he wore in captivity, a poignant symbol of shattered dreams and lost aspirations.

In a cruel twist of fate, Dara's final resting place mirrored that of his predecessors, Akbar's sons Daniyal and Murad, entombed beneath the same dome. The legacy of Shahjahan and his sons serves as a cautionary tale, a stark reminder of the perilous allure of power and the devastating consequences of familial betrayal in the annals of history.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, internet fumes over co-workers' 'dead reaction'

Viral video: Father's reaction to daughter's bridal look melts hearts on internet, watch

Meet bride, an Indian, whose wedding jewellery, saree was more expensive than Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, left IAS job after few months due to...

Bill Gates visits Microsoft's India development center in Hyderabad for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE