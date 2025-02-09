Village chef Nikunj Vasoya rose to fame by cooking Kathiyawadi cuisine for the Ambanis, earning their trust and going viral for his Bollywood connections.

The village chef who impressed the Ambanis with his cooking

Among the grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, one name stood out—Nikunj Vasoya. Coming from a humble background, Vasoya played an important role in the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant. His journey from a small village to becoming a chef for India’s most influential family has become an inspiring story.

From a Small Village to a Big Dream

Nikunj Vasoya grew up in Khijadiya, a village in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in a family of cotton farmers. Despite his modest upbringing, he discovered his love for cooking early on. Though he initially pursued computer science, he left his studies in 2013 to follow his passion for food.

He started a YouTube channel to share his love for traditional Kathiyawadi cuisine. Cooking on a chulha (charcoal stove), he introduced authentic local recipes to a wider audience. His simple yet flavorful dishes attracted many followers, helping him gain recognition.

Winning Over the Ambanis

Vasoya’s career took a major turn when he got an opportunity to cook for the Ambanis during a New Year’s dinner. Speaking to The Indian Express, the 35-year-old chef recalled, “Nita Bhabhi loved the food so much that she called me back the next day.”

Since then, he has cooked for the Ambani family over a dozen times and has become their trusted chef for special occasions.

Cooking for Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

For Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations, held on July 9 and 10 at the Vantara wildlife project, Vasoya prepared a variety of traditional Kathiyawadi dishes. Some of these included Jamnagari Sev, Mamra Lili Chutney, Desi Sev Tamera Shaak, and Bajri Rotla.

Since many international guests attended the event, Vasoya slightly modified the dishes to make them less spicy while keeping their authentic flavors intact. He emphasized the importance of fresh, local ingredients, saying, “Kathiyawadi cuisine is special because it uses natural, organic produce, making it both healthy and delicious.”

A Viral Connection with Bollywood

Recently, a video featuring Vasoya went viral, highlighting his memorable moments from 2024. The clips showed his association with the Ambani family and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. One notable moment included Vasoya celebrating with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Akash Ambani at Salman Khan’s birthday party in Jamnagar.

Nikunj Vasoya’s journey from a small village to cooking for the Ambanis and Bollywood celebrities is a true example of how passion and dedication can lead to incredible success.