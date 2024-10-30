Once turned away from Macao’s historic Hotel Central, Simon Sio fulfilled a childhood promise by buying and restoring it, aiming to preserve its legacy.

Simon Sio, once a young boy turned away from Macao’s renowned Hotel Central, now owns the very hotel that once denied him entry. Recalling his experience, Sio shared with CNN that after facing the humiliation of being asked to leave the hotel as a child, he made a promise to himself, saying, “I swore I’d buy it someday.” Today, at 65, Simon Sio has achieved his dream by acquiring Hotel Central, a historic establishment that first opened its doors in 1928.

Sio, the founder of real estate development company Lek Hang Group, didn’t pursue ownership of the hotel out of resentment. Instead, he was driven by a desire to restore this significant piece of Macao’s cultural heritage. Originally known as the President Hotel, Hotel Central was a city landmark, but by the 1960s, it had fallen into disrepair. Sio felt a deep personal connection to the hotel, describing it as “an idol” in his youth and a structure that he grew up admiring. Witnessing its decay over time filled him with sadness, ultimately inspiring him to take action.

After a lengthy seven-year acquisition process completed in 2016, Sio faced the challenging task of renovating the nearly century-old hotel, which is classified as a protected cultural heritage site. His team developed innovative strategies, including a unique piling method, to reinforce the building’s structure without altering its historical character. Despite setbacks, including delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, Sio completed the renovation with an investment of about 2.2 billion Macanese Pataca (approximately ₹2,310 crore). The updated Hotel Central now boasts 114 retro-styled rooms, a “Historical Cultural Corridor” exhibition, and plans for additional amenities, such as a rooftop bar and shopping mall.

Emphasizing the value of historical preservation, Sio highlighted the unique importance of projects like Hotel Central, noting, “Money can produce volume, but money cannot reproduce history.” He hopes that the revival of Hotel Central will inspire similar efforts to restore Macao’s historic sites, broadening the city’s appeal beyond its casinos. Looking ahead, Sio remains optimistic about Macao’s tourism potential, seeing it as an “exquisite jewel” that can thrive by preserving and showcasing its unique history.