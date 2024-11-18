This Indian-born entrepreneur who co-created Hotmail revolutionized email communication sold it to Microsoft for USD 400 million.

Sabeer Bhatia is an Indian-born entrepreneur, forever changed email communication with the invention of Hotmail in 1996. Alongside his business partner, Jack Smith, Bhatia introduced one of the earliest web-based email services, offering users the unprecedented ability to access emails from any internet-connected device. Before this innovation, email services were restricted to specific devices. Launched on July 4, 1996, Hotmail revolutionized communication and quickly became a global success, gaining 8.5 million users within just 18 months.

The Aishwarya Rai rumour

In 2001, Bhatia made headlines unrelated to his entrepreneurial journey. Reports suggested a rivalry between Bhatia and actor Salman Khan over actress Aishwarya Rai. Salman allegedly confronted Bhatia at a party, teasingly asking if he intended to marry Rai. Bhatia dismissed the rumors as media speculation.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Hotmail

Hotmail’s rapid growth caught the attention of Microsoft, which saw its potential to dominate the emerging internet era. In 1997, after months of negotiations, Microsoft acquired Hotmail for $400 million (equivalent to ₹2,950 crore today). Bhatia later revealed that while Hotmail had immense potential, he and Smith lacked the resources to compete with Microsoft’s capabilities. The acquisition allowed Hotmail to thrive and expand under the tech giant’s umbrella. Over time, Hotmail evolved into what is now known as Microsoft Outlook, continuing its legacy as a widely-used email platform.

Life after Hotmail

After selling Hotmail, Bhatia worked at Microsoft for about a year before moving on to new ventures. He launched projects like JaxtrSMS, a messaging platform, and Arzoo Inc., an e-commerce firm. Unfortunately, neither of these ventures achieved the same success as Hotmail and were eventually shut down. His most recent project, ShowReel, co-founded in 2021, uses AI-powered learning tools. While it has yet to achieve widespread success, it reflects Bhatia’s continuous pursuit of innovation.

Personal life and challenges

Born on December 30, 1968, in a Sindhi-Hindu family, Bhatia’s personal life has seen its share of highs and lows. He married Tanya Sharma in 2008, and they have a daughter, Arianna. However, the couple divorced in 2013. Despite these setbacks, Bhatia maintains an impressive net worth of approximately ₹1,660 crore.

Despite challenges and gossip, Sabeer Bhatia’s legacy in the tech world is undeniable. His groundbreaking work with Hotmail continues to inspire entrepreneurs worldwide, showcasing the transformative power of innovation and perseverance.

