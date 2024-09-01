Meet man, who was once an engineer in Dubai, now garbage picker, family left him due to...

We frequently see these videos on social media, which also elicit strong emotions in us. You will also be upset by one such video of an elderly man that is making the rounds on social media. In fact, the junk collector in this video describes how he used to be an engineer before falling into this state.

He states at the outset of the video that he is an engineer who has spent many years working in Dubai. 'I am an engineer, I look for work but I don't get work,' he says to the person creating the video. I used to reside in Dubai for a while.



The man further says- "But this is the reason why I got tensed. I thought I would go abroad and earn more and give it to my wife. I got tensed because of my wife. Here something else happened." While saying these things, he also starts crying. The person making the video offers him food.

Being_jigar_rawal is the Instagram handle where this video has been shared. It may surprise you to learn that this video has garnered 13 million views and 14 million likes in just 5 days. Additionally, a lot of people who have commented on this video have expressed sympathy.

In the comment section, there is also an update regarding this elderly person. 'Friends, thanks to your love and blessings, Raju Bhai's family has been found,' written being_jigar_rawal. It took us several months to find Raju Bhai, who was actually an engineer. All he said was accurate. I was astounded to learn that even highly educated individuals were compelled to live this way when his family revealed everything.