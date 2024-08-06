Viral

Meet man, who was once a star in Dhoni's CSK team, member of World Cup in 2011, now drives bus in...

The majority of former cricket players work in roles related to the sport, such as administration, coaching, or commentary. Suraj Randiv, a former star of Sri Lanka, however, had an unexpected career change and became a bus driver. MS Dhoni, an Indian legend, once shared a team Chennai Super Kings with Randiv. Randiv chose to accept a position as a bus driver in Australia despite having competed at the highest level in both the World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL). 2009 saw Randiv make his Sri Lankan debut, taking the place of spin guru Muttiah Muralitharan in the squad. Up until 2016, he spent seven years playing for the national team. Randiv participated in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, in which India defeated Sri Lanka to win a historic victory.Running away from cricket, Randiv relocated to Australia. He works in Melbourne as a bus driver. He works for a business named Transdev. Two other cricket players are employed by the same company as bus drivers: Chinthaka Jayasinghe, a native of Randiv, and Waddington Mwayenga of Zimbabwe.

