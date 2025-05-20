Inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Trishul, Anand Pandit built a real estate empire and became a film producer and Bachchan’s close associate.

Amitabh Bachchan is more than just a legendary actor, his larger-than-life roles, deep voice, and powerful screen presence have inspired generations of people across India and beyond. His characters, especially the bold and determined ones from films like Deewaar, Sholay, Shahenshah, and Zanjeer, made a huge impact not only in Bollywood but in the lives of countless fans. For some, watching him wasn’t just entertainment, it was life-changing. One such story is that of Anand Pandit, a successful real estate developer and film producer, who credits his journey to Mumbai and his achievements to a movie Bachchan starred in back in 1978—Trishul.

When Anand Pandit was just 15 years old, he watched Trishul and was instantly drawn to Bachchan’s character, Vijay. In the movie, Vijay runs a construction company called Shanti Constructions. The powerful and driven personality of the character left a strong impression on young Anand. It was then that he decided to leave his hometown of Ahmedabad and move to Mumbai, with a dream to build something of his own, just like Vijay. That childhood dream eventually turned into Lotus Developers, a luxury real estate company that has become a key player in shaping Mumbai’s skyline.

But the story doesn’t end there.

From Admirer to Trusted Neighbour

Anand Pandit’s relationship with Amitabh Bachchan grew stronger over the years. He not only became a well-known name in real estate and films but also became Bachchan’s neighbour. In fact, his bungalow was located right behind Bachchan’s famous Jalsa residence. In 2013, the superstar even bought Anand’s bungalow to expand his home. Anand shared in an interview that he now feels privileged to know Bachchan personally and is treated like family.

Anand Pandit is also a prominent figure in the film industry. His production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, has backed popular Bollywood movies such as Total Dhamaal, Sarkar 3, The Big Bull, and Thank God. He has also worked in Gujarati cinema with successful films like Fakt Mahilao Maate. Notably, Bachchan has appeared in several of his films, including Chehre and Sarkar 3, and even lent his voice as the narrator for Fakt Mahilao Maate.

What started as admiration from a teenage boy watching Trishul has now turned into a lifelong bond and successful career—thanks to the inspiration drawn from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.