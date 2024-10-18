Ram Bhajan Kumhar overcame extreme hardships to secure the 667th rank in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services exam.

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination is a tough challenge, but many inspiring stories of perseverance circulate, especially during exam season. One such story is that of IAS officer Ram Bhajan Kumhar, whose journey from a small village to securing a position in the Civil Services is truly motivating. Hailing from Bapi, a humble village in Rajasthan, his story highlights the struggles and determination of many individuals in rural India.

Ram Bhajan Kumhar and his mother faced extreme hardships while living in Bapi, even lacking proper shelter. Despite these daunting conditions, he never gave up on his dream. His journey to success involved overcoming numerous obstacles, yet he managed to achieve the 667th rank in the UPSC examination. His story is a testament to resilience, showing that with hard work and dedication, even the most challenging circumstances can be conquered.

Media reports reveal that Ram Bhajan and his mother struggled as daily laborers in Rajasthan. Their work involved hard physical labor; Ram Bhajan’s job was to break stones, while his mother carried heavy loads of these stones. At one point, he had to move around 25 cartons of stones each day, earning a meager Rs 5 to Rs 10 daily—barely enough for one meal. Despite these tough conditions, he remained focused on his goal of clearing the Civil Services examination.

Ram Bhajan faced a significant personal tragedy during his journey when his father passed away due to asthma during the Covid-19 pandemic. His family, which relied on raising goats for their livelihood, fell into severe poverty following this loss. With no other means of support, they were forced to take on manual labor to make ends meet.

He started his career in 2009, joining the police force as a constable. His first posting was at Vijay Ghat in CP reserve, after which he was transferred to Shahbad Dairy police station. Despite his job, he continued preparing for the UPSC exam, and in 2022, he finally secured the 667th rank on his eighth attempt.

Ram Bhajan Kumhar scored 770 marks in the written exam and 162 in the personality test, totaling 932 marks. His story serves as a reminder that determination and hard work can help one rise above adversity and achieve success.

