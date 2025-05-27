The world witnessed the grit of the man after Pune-based businessman Shripal Gandhi wrote a LinkedIn post about his chanced encounter with the Zomato guy (name withheld by Gandhi).

A story of a Zomato delivery partner is making news on the internet. It’s inspiring millions and triggering a sense of optimism. The heartwarming story is about a man who was left partially paralysed in a car accident. However, the man didn’t give up and joined Zomato as a delivery agent not only to support his family but also to announce his resilience and determination to the world.

The world witnessed the grit of the man after Pune-based businessman Shripal Gandhi wrote a LinkedIn post about his chanced encounter with the Zomato guy (name withheld by Gandhi). It so happened that Gandhi had ordered a meal from Subway via Zomato. However, the order was incomplete.

“When the order arrived, I could tell just by looking at the packet — only the sandwich had made it,” Gandhi wrote. The order didn’t have chips and cookies. On informing the partner about the oversight by the restaurant, the rider humbly said, “Sir, please call the restaurant or Zomato.” So, Gandhi contacted Subway, and the restaurant apologised for their mistake. “They asked, ‘Can you send the rider back? We’ll pay him Rs 20 for the trouble,’” Gandhi wrote.

What impressed Gandhi the most was the dedication on the part of the delivery agent. “Sir, it’s my responsibility. I want the customer to be happy,” he told Gandhi.

The man made a return trip to the restaurant and delivered the missing order to Gandhi in no time and that too with a broad smile. made the return trip to collect the missing items — and delivered them back with a smile. He even refused to accept Rs 20 compensation from Subway. “God has given me so much. Why should I take this money for a mistake someone else made?”





In fact, the Zomato partner showed high level of gratitude to the company for hiring him which helped him support his family financially and fund his daughter’s education who is studying dental sciences. Gandhi learned during the interaction with the man that he once was a construction supervisor at Shapoorji Pallonji, and earned a handsome salary of Rs 1.25 lakh per month.

“They (Zomato) gave me a job. A chance. A purpose,” he told Gandhi. He added, “Sir, Zomato kept my family alive. I may be handicapped, but I’ve been given an opportunity. I will never let Zomato’s name be affected.”

As Gandhi ended his post, he said: “Today I received a sandwich. But what stayed with me… was gratitude, resilience, and hope.”

Gandhi's post has so far received thousands of likes and comments.