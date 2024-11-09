Meet man who is a retired Odisha official, used his retirement funds to build a much-needed bridge for his village.

Gangadhar Rout, a retired government official from Odisha, has shown that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your dreams. At over 60 years old, Rout decided to fulfill a lifelong wish and take matters into his own hands after years of frustration with the lack of infrastructure in his village, Kanpur.

For years, the village had been isolated during the annual monsoon season due to the Salandi River, which blocked access to its fertile farmlands. Although there had been a government project to build a bridge over the river, it had been left incomplete for over a decade due to lack of funding and other delays.

Initially, Rout thought about using his retirement funds to buy a car, but when he saw the broken-down bridge and the difficulties his community faced, he changed his mind. He decided to use his money to complete the bridge, understanding that this would be a lifeline for the villagers.

Determined to make a difference, Rout, with the help of his nephew, set out to survey existing bridges, gather materials, and plan the construction of the bridge. In 2016, he took a bold step and used his retirement benefits of Rs 10 lakh to start the project.

“I thought that if I don’t build it, no one else will,” Rout said in an interview. His decision turned out to be a game-changer for the village. Today, the 270-foot bridge stands tall as a symbol of his dedication and hard work.

The bridge has made life much easier for the villagers, especially during the monsoon season when the river usually cuts them off. Locals have praised Rout for his selfless act. “Nowadays, people are focused on making money, but Gangadhar is a rare person who went beyond that and helped his community,” a local resident said.

Rout’s story proves that sometimes, one person’s determination can bring about real change, no matter the obstacles or challenges they face.

