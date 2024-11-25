He managed to secure the loan from a former football coach, who was also a banker impressed by Cancro’s business plan. Nearly 50 years later, Jersey Mike’s has expanded globally, generating $3.3 billion in sales in 2023.

Peter Cancro’s journey to building a sandwich empire began at just 17 when he purchased a sandwich shop with a $125,000 loan from his football coach. Originally named Mike’s Subs, the shop was later rebranded as Jersey Mike’s Subs, which now boasts nearly 3,000 outlets worldwide and has made Cancro a billionaire.

Back in 1975, Cancro was a high school student planning to study law and political science at the University of North Carolina. However, his mother suggested he consider buying the business he had worked at since he was 14. Initially dismissing the idea, Cancro eventually recognized its potential and approached the shop’s owner, who gave him one week to secure the money. “It was something I really wanted to do. At that age, you don’t think you can fail," he told Forbes.

He managed to secure the loan from a former football coach, who was also a banker impressed by Cancro’s business plan. Nearly 50 years later, Jersey Mike’s has expanded globally, generating $3.3 billion in sales in 2023.

Cancro’s success wasn’t without challenges. In 1991, four years after the company started franchising, it faced significant financial struggles during a recession. Cancro had to make the tough decision to fire all corporate staff, including his brother. “It was a tough time: 1991 was my toughest recession, even beyond 2008,” he said. Despite contemplating going public or selling part of his stake, he held onto the business.

Recently, private equity firm Blackstone acquired a majority stake in Jersey Mike’s, valuing the company at approximately $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. Cancro will retain a significant minority equity stake and continue as CEO after the acquisition is finalized next year.