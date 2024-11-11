Odisha doctor opens a "One-Rupee" clinic to provide affordable healthcare to the poor and underprivileged.

Dr. Shankar Ramchandani has opened a unique clinic where treatment costs only one Rupee, aimed specifically at helping the poor and underprivileged in Odisha's Sambalpur district. Dr. Ramchandani, who serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, started this “One-Rupee” clinic to offer affordable healthcare to those who need it most. Located in Burla town’s Kachha Market area, the clinic is open daily from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., allowing Dr. Ramchandani to see patients outside of his regular work hours.

Dr. Ramchandani’s decision to charge just one Rupee stems from his desire to offer a sense of dignity to his patients, letting them feel that they’ve paid for their medical care without it being entirely free. This initiative has been a long-standing dream for him, something he wanted to start even earlier in his career. However, he was only permitted to practice privately after his recent promotion to assistant professor. Now able to offer services outside his duty hours, he rents a small space where he can treat patients in need.

The doctor shared that he often sees elderly individuals and those with disabilities waiting for long hours at VIMSAR's outpatient department. His clinic provides an alternative for these patients, allowing them to avoid long waits and receive consultation for just a Rupee. His wife, Sikha Ramchandani, who is a dental surgeon, also supports him in running the clinic. In its first day of operation, 33 patients visited the clinic, demonstrating a strong need for accessible healthcare in the area.

Dr. Ramchandani’s work has garnered attention over the years. In 2019, he made headlines when he helped a leprosy patient reach his home after treatment, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, he went above and beyond by transporting a COVID-positive patient to VIMSAR in his own car. These actions highlight his dedication to helping those in need, something he credits to the inspiration of his late father, Brahmanand Ramchandani, who had once encouraged him to open a nursing home. However, Dr. Ramchandani felt that a nursing home would require significant investment, making it difficult to keep treatment affordable for the poor. This led him to fulfill his mission through the “One-Rupee” clinic.

Dr. Ramchandani proudly calls himself “a doctor of the masses, not the classes,” and his clinic stands as a symbol of compassionate healthcare, aiming to bring accessible treatment to those who might otherwise struggle to afford it.