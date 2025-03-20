Surprisingly at an age where people usually start their career, a Russian man has retired and not only this, he has even received a retirement pension which can sustain him for lifetime.

Many among today’s generation in their 20s express a desire to retire early in their career. However, to accomplish this a remarkable career trajectory is needed and a brilliant workflow, which only a few are able to achieve. But surprisingly at an age where people usually start their career, a Russian man has retired and not only this, he has even received a retirement pension which can sustain him for lifetime.

This jawdropping feat has left many people wondering the reason behind it and how such an impossible feat can be accomplished.

Russian men’s surprising feat of early retirement

According to Oddity Central, a platform that features bizarre events, unique travel destinations, etc, Pavel Stepchenko enrolled in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' educational institution at the age of 16. He studied for complete five years there with full focus and determination. After completing his studies, he started working in the territorial division of the internal affairs system. However, while working there he did not pursue further and retired at the very young age of 23 as he took advantage of a special provision.

Pavel Stepchenko who is from Russia’s Donetsk region worked in the Ministry for only two years and what helped him in retiring early was a special provision in which the worker would receive a full amount of three months for every month worked during the martial law period. This special provision enabled him to earn sufficient credits to retire with a full pension at a remarkably young age. As of November 28, 2023, he became eligible to retire and was granted a full pension in accordance with Russian Federation laws at the time.

The International Record Registration Agency INTERRECORD the Register of Records of Russia have registered this strange record. The State-controlled Russian media said that Stepchenko's early retirement is “a testament to the flexibility and capabilities of the social protection system in Russia.”