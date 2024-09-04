Twitter
Meet man who survived on just 30 minutes of sleep a day for 12 years, claims it...

In 2016, Hori founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association, where he teaches others how to adapt to an ultra-short sleep schedule.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:16 AM IST

Meet man who survived on just 30 minutes of sleep a day for 12 years, claims it...
In a world where the average person needs 6-8 hours of sleep for optimal health, the idea of surviving on just 30 minutes of sleep a day seems unbelievable. Yet, this is precisely what a Japanese man named Daisuke Hori has been doing for the past 12 years. The 40-year-old entrepreneur from Hyogo prefecture, Japan, has trained his body and mind to function on a mere half-hour of sleep each day, all in the pursuit of doubling his life.

Daisuke Hori's remarkable story has captured attention not just in Japan but around the world. Hori claims that by drastically reducing his sleep, he has been able to improve his work efficiency and enjoy a more fulfilling life. According to him, high-quality sleep is far more important than long hours of sleep, especially for those whose work demands sustained focus. "People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep. For instance, doctors and firefighters have shorter rest periods but maintain high efficiency," Hori told the South China Morning Post.

To verify Hori's claims, Japan’s Yomiuri TV took a closer look at his lifestyle in a reality show titled Will You Go With Me?. Over three days, the show documented Hori’s routine, revealing that he once slept for just 26 minutes and woke up with full energy. He then had his breakfast, went to work, and even hit the gym—all on less than half an hour of sleep. It’s a routine that defies conventional wisdom about sleep and health.

In 2016, Hori founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association, where he teaches others how to adapt to an ultra-short sleep schedule. To date, he has trained over 2,100 students, helping them reduce their sleep time and, according to him, live more productive lives.

But Hori isn’t the only one challenging the norms of sleep. In another extraordinary case, an 80-year-old Vietnamese man named Thai Ngoc claims he hasn’t slept in over 60 years. Ngoc attributes his sleeplessness to a fever he caught in 1962, which left him unable to sleep despite various treatments and sleeping pills.

 

 

 

