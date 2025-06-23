ISKCON monk and IIT graduate Gauranga Das recalled Google CEO Sundar Pichai once complimenting his youthful look, linking it to a stress-free spiritual life while speaking on social media addiction at IGF London 2025.

Gauranga Das is a well-known monk from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and an IIT Bombay graduate. He is not just a spiritual teacher but also a published author, respected speaker, and dedicated social worker. After completing his engineering degree, he chose a different path, giving up a corporate career to focus on spirituality and service. Over the years, he has written books like The Art of Resilience and The Art of Focus, which help readers develop mental clarity and strength in the modern world. Apart from his spiritual work, Gauranga Das holds key leadership positions within ISKCON and often speaks at global events on topics related to mental health, youth empowerment, and inner peace.

Recently, while addressing a session at the India Global Forum 2025 in London, Gauranga Das shared an interesting story about Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He revealed that both of them were from the same batch at IIT Bombay, though they studied in different departments and never met during their college years. However, years later, when they finally met, Sundar Pichai, who is now 53, was surprised by the monk’s youthful appearance.

Gauranga Das recalled with a smile, “He looked at me and said, ‘You look younger than me.’ I told him, ‘You deal with Google, which creates stress. I deal with God, who releases stress.’” This witty and meaningful exchange drew laughter and applause at the event.

He then shifted the focus to an issue he deeply cares about, social media addiction and mental health. Quoting recent statistics, he pointed out that around 230 million people globally are addicted to social media. In India (Bharat), 70% of teenagers reportedly spend nearly seven hours daily online. He added that one in seven people worldwide is struggling with mental health challenges, calling for greater awareness and inner balance in a digitally overloaded world.

His comments were reported by several media platforms, including News18 and Times Now, as part of their coverage of the India Global Forum 2025 in London.