Meet man who is an IIT and IIM graduate, became a monk after leaving his corporate career to dedicate his life to spirituality, yoga, and meditation

Swami Mukundananda’s journey from an IIT graduate to a renowned spiritual leader is a remarkable tale of following one’s true calling. Each year, thousands of young aspirants in India strive to clear competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Civil Services, and National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) to secure spots in prestigious institutions. However, only a few make it. For many, even after clearing such tough exams and earning a degree from elite institutions, the desire for something more meaningful drives them to change careers or life paths. Swami Mukundananda is one such individual who chose spirituality over material success.

Born on December 19, 1960, Swami Mukundananda developed an early interest in meditation and self-reflection. His academic journey led him to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he completed his B.Tech. He went on to pursue an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. Despite his successful academic career, Swami Mukundananda soon realized that the corporate world wasn’t where his true happiness lay.

After joining a high-paying job at a multinational corporation (MNC), he quickly felt disillusioned. Within a few months, he decided to resign and take a completely different route. Embracing the life of a monk, Swami Mukundananda traveled across India to receive spiritual training under the guidance of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj, which helped him achieve a deep connection with his inner self and the divine.

Today, Swami Mukundananda is a well-respected spiritual teacher, best-selling author, and global expert on yoga and meditation. He is the founder of Jagadguru Kripaluji Yog (JKYog), a unique system combining traditional Vedic practices with modern-day teachings on mind management, health, and spirituality. Swamiji is also the founder of Jagadguru Kripalu University, which aims to offer high-quality education to students aspiring to become future leaders.

Swami Mukundananda’s lectures cover a wide range of topics, such as "The Art of Mind Management," "Good Health Through Yoga," and "Developing Our Relationship with God." His teachings, which blend science with spirituality, are much sought after by people across the world. Swami Mukundananda’s books, including his commentary on the Bhagavad Gita, offer profound spiritual insights and practical tools for living a happy, stress-free life.

