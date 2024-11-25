Meet man who has an inspiring journey from struggles in Jhansi to founding Tutort Academy showcasing resilience, education, and entrepreneurial success.

Manu Agrawal’s journey is a remarkable tale of resilience and determination. Hailing from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Manu studied in a Hindi-medium government school where he struggled with academics, especially math. Despite being an average student, he never gave up on his dreams.

Manu began his higher education with a Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree at Bundelkhand University after achieving a good score in the AIEEE exam. However, finding a job after graduation was not easy. He faced rejection from over 35 companies before finally landing a job at Wipro, where he earned a modest monthly salary of ₹10,000.

Determined to improve his prospects, Manu pursued a Master’s in Computer Applications (MCA) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli. His hard work paid off in 2016 when he was selected for an internship with Microsoft. This opportunity turned into a full-time job at Microsoft in Seattle, USA, with an impressive salary package worth ₹1.9 crore annually, as reported by Navbharat Times.

Even with such achievements, Manu felt a desire to give back and achieve more. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he returned to India at his family’s request and started working as a software engineer for Google. However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to leave his job and co-found Tutort Academy in 2021 with his friend Abhishek Gupta.

Tutort Academy is an online platform offering master courses in programming, data science, artificial intelligence, and other fields related to software engineering. The platform is powered by experienced trainers from prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIMs.

Today, Manu Agrawal and Tutort Academy aim to teach over one million students and empower them with skills for a bright future. His journey inspires countless others to dream big and persevere through challenges.

