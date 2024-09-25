Meet man who showed the power of AI, his clients are not just companies like Tesla, Meta, Uber, even US Government

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

IND vs BAN: Stand in Kanpur stadium for 2nd Test deemed unfit and dangerous, could collapse 'if Rishabh Pant hits six'

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

8 animals that love to hug

8 animals that love to hug

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who showed the power of AI, his clients are not just companies like Tesla, Meta, Uber, even US Government

This man transforming the AI data labeling industry and amassing a fortune while partnering with major tech firms and the U.S. government.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Meet man who showed the power of AI, his clients are not just companies like Tesla, Meta, Uber, even US Government
Alexandr Wang
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alexandr Wang may not be a name you recognize, but he has played a vital role in the success of some of the most influential organizations globally, including Meta, Nvidia, Uber, OpenAI, Pinterest, and even the U.S. government. At just 15 years old, Wang was already an impressive coder. His exceptional skills led him to a position as a machine learning engineer at Quora, where he tackled AI challenges that even PhD graduates found difficult. Recognizing the immense potential in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, he set out to create a groundbreaking company.

The rise of AI

By the mid-2010s, artificial intelligence was becoming a central element in technology. Devices like Alexa were appearing in homes, self-driving cars were being tested on public roads, and innovations like ChatGPT were on the horizon. However, one significant problem was often overlooked: the need for high-quality, well-labeled data. AI systems were struggling due to a data bottleneck, which was both time-consuming and costly to resolve.

Introducing scale AI

In 2016, at just 19 years old, Wang founded Scale AI to tackle this issue. His startup aimed to streamline the data labeling process by bringing together a global team to handle these challenges, combining human intelligence with AI technology. This unique approach quickly gained attention in Silicon Valley. By the time he turned 22 in 2019, Scale AI was already recognized as a unicorn, a term used for privately held startups valued at over $1 billion.

Major clients and impact

Wang's innovative data labeling solutions attracted major tech companies like Uber, Pinterest, and OpenAI as clients. However, his ambitions extend beyond the tech industry; he aims to contribute to national security as well. Scale AI's services have played a crucial role in shaping technologies like Tesla's self-driving cars and ensuring that Meta’s social media platforms remain safe from harmful content.

Collaborating with the U.S. Government

In a significant turn of events in 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense turned to Scale AI for help in analyzing satellite imagery and processing drone footage. This partnership highlighted the importance of Wang's technology for national safety and demonstrated the impact that Scale AI could have in the defense sector.

Vision for the future

Wang's aspirations for Scale AI are grand. He envisions using AI to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues, such as climate change, drug development, and disaster response. His dedication to pushing the limits of what AI can achieve is evident in the initiatives Scale AI is currently pursuing.

Alexandr Wang's story is a powerful reminder of how determination and creativity can lead to groundbreaking achievements. By identifying overlooked challenges and crafting innovative solutions, he has not only made a name for himself as one of the youngest billionaires but has also positioned Scale AI as a crucial player in the modern technological landscape. His journey serves as inspiration, showing that transformative ideas can emerge from anyone, anywhere.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement