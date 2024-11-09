Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding featured this street vendor serving his famous dahi vada.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held in July this year, gave everyone a peek into the Ambani family's love for food. From local delicacies like dosas from Mumbai’s Mysore Cafe to homemade Gujarati dishes, the family’s food choices show they are serious foodies. They also have a soft spot for street food from different parts of India. Some of their favorites include tamatar chaat from Kashi Chaat Bhandar in Varanasi and sev puri from Swati Snacks in Mumbai. But among all the food served at the wedding, one special street vendor from Jaipur became the talk of the event.

A food vlogger, known as foodpandits, shared a reel on Instagram featuring a humble dahi vada vendor who has had the privilege of serving the Ambani family on multiple occasions. The video starts with the vlogger recognizing the vendor and asking, "Pandiji, where have I seen you?" The vendor smiles and responds, "You would have seen me at Anant Ambani's wedding, and I have been to Antilia three times." He goes on to share that he has prepared food for the Ambanis in their private kitchen, even showing the caterer’s pass from Anant’s wedding as proof.

The vendor, who runs Pandit Ji Vade Wale in Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, is known for his delicious dahi vada, a popular street food in the region. In the video, he is seen preparing the dish with great skill. First, he takes two crispy dal vadas and adds a generous dollop of curd on top. Then, he sprinkles his secret masala, followed by a unique blend of chutneys, including chole ki chutney, date chutney, and mint chutney. Finally, he finishes the dish with a spicy red chili paste. The result is a mouthwatering dahi vada bursting with flavors.

The food vlogger praises the dahi vada for being full of flavors and admits it’s absolutely delicious. Locals in Jaipur love this iconic dish, and now it seems that the Ambanis do too. So, if you ever find yourself in Jaipur, make sure to visit Pandit Ji Vade Wale and try the famous dahi vada that even the Ambanis can’t resist.

