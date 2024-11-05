He is famous for his saffron tea as well as his paan-flavoured tea, which has become quite popular among his customers

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been in the news not just for its opulence but also for the unusual culinary experiences it served. One of the best features was the presence of Lakshman Ojha, a tea connoisseur from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who served a whopping 120 different types of tea to guests at the lavish event.

Ojha, who goes by the affectionate nickname 'Lachhu,’ has spent almost 15 years perfecting his craft in tea making. At the wedding, saffron masala tea was his speciality, savoured by high-profile guests including billionaires, celebrities, and politicians. Ojha was selected for this prestigious role personally by the Ambani family, as they know his expertise and the special flavours he brings to traditional tea.

Ojha, in an interview, said he was grateful for the opportunity and said, 'I have worked hard in this field, but now my efforts have paid off.' It is nearly 15 years that I have been making tea and even served tea at the wedding of Anant Ambani.” It’s this acknowledgement of how he went from being a local vendor to being a sought-after caterer for elite events.

The wedding was a grand affair where Nita Ambani curated an array of cuisines. But Ojha's tea stall became a centre of attention. With each sip of his meticulously crafted teas, guests were treated to a sensory experience, each of which is characterised by its unique blend of spices.

Ojha is also famous for his saffron tea as well as his paan-flavoured tea, which has become quite popular among his customers. Lakshman Ojha's tale is a wonderful example of how passion and persistence can open up wonderful opportunities. It’s a journey that speaks to the rich culinary culture of India and the role of local artisans in the world’s most high-profile events.