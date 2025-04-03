He insists that he has hereditary rights to the Taj Mahal, the grand monument built by Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

India's royal dynasties officially ended when the country became a republic in 1947. However, many descendants of these once-powerful families still live in India, claiming ancestral heritage and properties. One such figure is Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who asserts that he is a direct descendant of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor.

Prince Tucy, based in Hyderabad, has made headlines for his bold claims over some of India's most iconic Mughal-era sites. He insists that he has hereditary rights to the Taj Mahal, the grand monument built by Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. In an attempt to validate his claim, he even submitted a DNA report to a Hyderabad court.

Apart from the Taj Mahal, Prince Tucy was also involved in the controversy surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir site. He argued that if the land originally belonged to Mughal emperor Babur, then he and his family were its rightful owners. However, he later expressed his willingness to donate the land for the construction of the temple and even contributed a golden brick for the project.

Beyond these claims, Prince Tucy serves as the caretaker of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra. He has actively campaigned for the site's protection, urging the government to safeguard it from vandalism.

With his royal Mughal attire and traditional appearance, Prince Tucy presents himself as an heir of the Mughal legacy. His controversial statements continue to keep him in the spotlight, making him a debated figure in India.