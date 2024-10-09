Meet man, who quit studies after school, learnt coding, established company worth Rs...

Kishan Bagaria, a 26-year-old from Assam, transformed an innovative idea into a thriving business, serving as an inspiration for young entrepreneurs.

Interestingly, Bagaria quit studies after school and engrossed in the digital world using merely a computer and an active internet connection. He started learning coding without any formal coaching, using online resources. Bagaria's hard work and dedication later shaped his career.

Kishan Bagaria realised that the users often face issues with an overwhelming number of messaging platforms. He envisioned Texts.com as a one-step solution, aiming to aggregate all the messages into one convenient platform while ensuring the users' privacy at the same time. Let's get to know more about this Indian genius and his innovation.

Kishan Bagaria's journey

A native of Assam, Kishan Bagaria completed his primary education from Don Bosco School and Agrasen Academy in Dibrugarh. Rather than following the traditional path, he chose to cultivate his computer skills using online resources. He displayed a strong inclination towards tech innovation and banked on self-coaching which paved his way to a wonderful career.

Founding of texts.com

As mentioned earlier, Kishan Bagaria realised the issues with an enormous number of messaging platforms. He then developed texts.com, an AI-driven platform that intergrates messaging apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram into one dashboard on your screen, enhancing text accessibility.

The platform also ensures users' privacy as the platform is end-to-end encrypted. Launched in 2020, the app got popular in no time, grabbing the attention of Matt Mullenweg, the owner of WordPress and Tumblr, who acquired it for USD 50 million (approximately Rs 400 crores). He also called Bagaria a "generational tech genius".