Meet man who left a Rs 25 lakh corporate job to follow his passion for acting, overcoming personal struggles to become a celebrated actor.

Before he became a well-known face in Indian entertainment, actor Pratik Gandhi led a very different life. He once worked a high-paying corporate job at Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, earning a package of Rs 25 lakh per year. But in 2016, he made the bold decision to quit this stable job to follow his passion for acting, at a time when his family was already going through emotional and financial struggles.

In an old interview, Pratik shared that his father was undergoing cancer treatment, and he had a young child to take care of at home. Despite all these responsibilities, he believed something would eventually work out, so he took the leap just weeks before the release of his Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju. It was a tough time, but his dedication paid off.

Pratik Gandhi’s acting journey actually began back in 2006 with the English-language film Yours Emotionally. A year later, he entered Bollywood with the movie 68 Pages. He soon became a familiar name in Gujarati cinema, also known as Dhollywood, and slowly built his career brick by brick. His role in the 2018 Hindi film Loveyatri helped him get noticed by a wider audience.

But it was in 2020 that Pratik’s career truly skyrocketed. He played the lead role in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992, based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. His powerful performance won him both critical acclaim and massive popularity. The show became a turning point in his career and brought him nationwide fame.

Since then, he has worked in several hit films and series including Dhoom Dhaam, Madgaon Express, Agni, The Great Indian Murder, Modern Love Mumbai, Ghamasaan, Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vitthal Teedi, Love Ni Bhavai, Ventilator, and Bey Yaar, among others.

On the personal front, Pratik married fellow actor Bhamini Oza in 2009. However, their journey wasn’t without challenges. In 2012-13, Bhamini was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Pratik turned down a lead TV role to be by her side during her treatment. Thankfully, she recovered after surgery, and the couple welcomed their daughter Miraya in 2014.

Now, in 2025, Pratik is in the spotlight again with his upcoming film Phule. The movie, which has sparked some controversy over its content, was originally supposed to release on April 11 but will now hit theatres on April 25.

From corporate life to critically-acclaimed performances, Pratik Gandhi’s journey proves that following your passion—with patience and courage—can change everything.