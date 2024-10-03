Twitter
'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...

Doctor shot dead on duty in Delhi hospital by 2 teens, police suspect targeted killing

Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...

Manoj Kumar Rai, belonging to an extremely impoverished family, once struggled to make both ends meet. He secured an AIR 870 in UPSC CSE 2010.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...
IOFS Officer Manoj Kumar Rai
"Where there is a will, there is a way" -- the journey of Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS) officer Manoj Kumar Rai serves as a testimony to these lines. Rai, who tackled with odds to secure an impresisve All India Rank (AIR) 870 in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE exam 2010, is now an inspiratiopn to many. 

Manoj Kumar Rai, who battled with extreme poverty, used to work as an egg and a vegetable vendor to make both ends meet. 

Who is Manoj Kumar Rai?

Born in a small village named Supaul in Bihar, Manoj Kumar Rai was raised in a destitute household. Since childhood, he had seen his parents struggle to earn bread and butter on an everyay basis. In 1996, he had to move to Delhi in quest of work to feed his imporverished family. 

While it was a daunting task for a village boy to survive in a big city, Rai tried his hands at multiple jobs. After several failed attempts, he had to open an egg and a vegetable cart to earn a little money. He also mopped the floors of offices for additional income. 

Journey to one of the most prestigious posts in the country

Manoj Kumar Rai, who also worked as a delivery man to supply goods to the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), got in touch with the students there who inspired him to prepare for UPSC. 

“They advised me to complete my studies. I thought getting a degree would help me find a decent job. So I joined Sri Aurobindo College (evening) and completed my BA in 2000, while selling eggs and vegetables,” Rai said.

After his graduation, he started preparing for UPSC. “Honestly, I wanted to study more but I did not have the financial resources. I took some days to figure out if I really wanted to get into civil services and work as a bureaucrat, and finally, made up my mind to give it a try,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Rai then shifted to Patna and received coaching under the guidance of a renowned mentor, Rash Bihari Prasad Singh. He prepared for three years and gave his first attempt in 2005. However, he flunked his first attempt. 

In his second attempt, English language proved to be an obstacle for him. “In UPSC, clearing English and one regional language paper is mandatory. So if one does not clear either, other papers like General Studies and Optional subject will not be evaluated. The language papers are like qualifying papers whose marks will not be evaluated in the final mark sheet. I failed to clear English paper and my entire year’s hard work was wasted” he asserted.

In his third attempt, he failed to clear mains and the interview. Finally, with his determination and never-say-die attitude, Manoj Kumar Rai succeeded in his fourth attempt in 2010 with an AIR 870. 

Rai also revealed his 'Mantra' behind his success and said, "Instead of studying for the Prelims, I first completed the Mains syllabus. By doing this, I had automatically covered 80 per cent of the prelims syllabus. I also diligently read NCERT textbooks of class 6-12. That strengthened my basic concepts needed for General Studies". 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
