Shobhit Kumar Singh, once a monk, built a Rs 120 crore business after returning home and starting Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd.

Today, we bring you the inspiring story of Shobhit Kumar Singh, a man from Kanpur who went from being a monk to a successful businessman. Shobhit is now the owner of a company with a turnover of Rs 120 crore. What makes his journey even more interesting is that he once lived as a monk before returning home and starting a new life. His company, Stone Sapphire India Private Limited, manufactures toys, stationery, games, and home products. Shobhit was born into a religious family in Kanpur. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in 1997 from Aligarh Muslim University and later earned an MBA. After his studies, he got a job at a German software company in Delhi. But deep inside, his heart was always drawn towards spirituality and religious studies.

At the age of 26, Shobhit made a life-changing decision. He left his well-paying job and became a monk. For the next 18 months, he lived in Rishikesh at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, fully dedicating himself to spiritual life. However, after a year and a half, on the request of his parents, he returned home and later got married.

Shobhit’s wife came from a business family, which influenced him to consider starting a business of his own. With determination and support, he launched Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd. in 2016. The company focused on producing high-quality “Made in India” stationery and toys. Over time, it expanded to include games and home products as well. Today, the company has over 500 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and continues to grow rapidly.

Shobhit’s journey is a perfect example of how it’s never too late to start again. From leaving everything behind to pursue spirituality, to building a company from scratch, his story is one of courage, faith, and hard work.