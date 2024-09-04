Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

Gurugram's richest man, who made it to the Hurun India rich list, owns a company worth Rs 66,904 crores.

Nirmal Kumar Minda, who made it to the Hurun India rich list 2024, is the richest person of Gurugram, Haryana.

Minda is currently the Chairman & Managing Director of UNO Minda Ltd.. His wealth has increased by 68 percent last year, and his total wealth now stands at Rs 30,800 crore.

UNO Minda manufactures, which deals with manufacturing auto parts, had a very small beginning. What began from a small workshop has now become a company worth Rs 66,904 crores, standing as a true testament to hard work and dedication.

How did Minda's jouney begin?

UNO Minda manufacturers a variety of auto parts for cars and two-wheelers. This business was started by Nirmal Kumar's late father in 1958.

The company started as a small workshop in the national capital Delhi. Initially, this company used to make electric parts for motorcycles. Nirmal Minda joined the family business in 1977 in the marketing division. With his wisdom and business acumen, Nirmal made it reach the pinnacle of success.

UNO Minda, a renowned name today, has 73 factories around the world. Since 2020, it has been supplying parts like sensors and lights for electric vehicles.

Nirmal Minda, who heads UNO Minda Group, has received many awards. The group has progressed significantly under his leadership.

Notably, Billionaire Minda has also been honored with the 'Haryana Ratna Award' for his professional and social achievements. According to the latest data from Forbes, Minda's wealth has increased from $1 billion since 2018 to about $2.7 billion now.

Social responsibilities

Despite being a billioanire and a successful industrialist, Nirmal Kumar Minda always caters to society and considers it his prime duty to serve the communities.

Initiated by UNO Minda, Minda Bal Gram is an orphanage which is home to more than 70 destitute children. The orphanage provides them food, free education, shelter and basic facilities.

Moreover, Minda Vidya Niketan, a primary school, has been set up to provide education to the children of Minda Bal Gram upto grade fifth.